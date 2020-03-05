Sara Spary
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BBC Sport creates football-rivalry YouTube series with Yung Filly and Chunkz

Four-part series was created by Rapp.

BBC: Rapp handles digital content
BBC: Rapp handles digital content

BBC Sport has developed a four-part YouTube series focused on the passion and rivalry of football. 

Created by Rapp, the first eposide aired on Match of the Day’s spin-off show MOTDx last night (Thursday) and will go live on the BBC Sport YouTube channel today. 

The episode sees two rival fan groups – Manchester United and Manchester City – pitted against each other in a penalty shoot-out hosted by social media influencers Yung Filly and Chunkz. 

The fans battle a number of challenges as they each take a shot at goal – and the losers face a forfeit.

Three further episodes will appear ahead of the Everton vs Liverpool, Manchester City vs Liverpool and Spurs vs Arsenal games.

"We’re really enjoying working with the BBC," Al Mackie, chief creative officer at Rapp UK, said. "This entertaining and fun content not only appeals to football fans, but to a wider audience who enjoy a spot of light-hearted competition."

The work was created by Ryan Albuino and directed by Steve Clarke.

Rapp was appointed the BBC's digital content agency earlier this year. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

Promoted

March 03, 2020
MEDIA
Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Promoted

February 26, 2020
AGENCY
"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

Promoted

February 26, 2020