BBC Sport creates football-rivalry YouTube series with Yung Filly and Chunkz

BBC Sport has developed a four-part YouTube series focused on the passion and rivalry of football.

Created by Rapp, the first eposide aired on Match of the Day’s spin-off show MOTDx last night (Thursday) and will go live on the BBC Sport YouTube channel today.

The episode sees two rival fan groups – Manchester United and Manchester City – pitted against each other in a penalty shoot-out hosted by social media influencers Yung Filly and Chunkz.

The fans battle a number of challenges as they each take a shot at goal – and the losers face a forfeit.

Three further episodes will appear ahead of the Everton vs Liverpool, Manchester City vs Liverpool and Spurs vs Arsenal games.

"We’re really enjoying working with the BBC," Al Mackie, chief creative officer at Rapp UK, said. "This entertaining and fun content not only appeals to football fans, but to a wider audience who enjoy a spot of light-hearted competition."

The work was created by Ryan Albuino and directed by Steve Clarke.

Rapp was appointed the BBC's digital content agency earlier this year.