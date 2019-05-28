BBC Sport under fire for Slay In Your Lane plagiarism

BBC Sport has been accused of plagiarism for its "#ChangeTheGame" campaign, which launched last week with a major TV ad and out-of-home activity.

The work was created by BBC Creative. The outdoor execution that has been accused of plagiarism features an image of Dina Asher-Smith with the slogan: "Slay in your lane."

Slay In Your Lane is the title of a book by Yomi Adegoke that focuses on how a black woman can find success. The book was published last year and went on to become a bestseller.

Adegoke took to Twitter to display her dismay at the ad: "Imagine being a white woman creating an ‘eMpOwErInG WoMeNs’ ad campaign for @BBCSport, and choosing to rip off the *TRADEMARKED* name of a book specifically aimed at uplifting black women (in an almost identical font)."

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "The BBC sought legal advice before going ahead and were advised that the use of headline 'Slay in your lane' in our Women in Sport '#ChangeTheGame' marketing campaign was sufficiently far removed from the goods and services covered by the trademark registration in place."

The spokesperson added that the first burst of activity featuring posters with that line comes to an end later today – something that "was always planned".