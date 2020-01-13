BBC Studios hires Nicki Sheard to replace Jackie Lee-Joe as CMO

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the UK national broadcaster, has appointed Nicki Sheard as chief marketing officer.

Sheard will take up the role in March and joins from beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury, where she held the same position. She returns to the BBC after a six-year absence, having worked there from 2008 to 2013 as head of marketing for BBC News, then director of marketing and audiences, audio and music.

From 2014 to 2017, Sheard led marketing at Candy Crush Saga developer King.

Sheard fills a vacancy created last summer when Jackie Lee-Joe relocated to Los Angeles to take up the position of chief marketing officer at Netflix, replacing Kelly Bennett, who retired from the company.

In her new role, Sheard will set the global marketing strategy for BBC Studios and its brands, including globally popular programmes such as Doctor Who, Top Gear and Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, plus paid services including BBC First and BBC America.

BBC Studios chief executive Tim Davie said: "Nicki is a supreme talent, who has proven herself many times over as a positive force for growth and transformation. She brings fantastic strategic capability, proven marketing credentials and a deep understanding and love of our programmes and brands to BBC Studios. Nicki will play a critical role taking our bold British creativity to new customers, audiences and opportunities the world over."

Sheard said she was "thrilled to join BBC Studios as it continues to create and commercialise world-famous programmes across almost every genre".