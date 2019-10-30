BBC Studios launches global takeover of Spotify

BBC Studios is launching its first global takeover of Spotify, offering users content to promote Sir David Attenborough's latest nature series Seven Worlds, One Planet.

It features wildlife films detailing stories of endangered species from around the world, including the habitats of the Amazon rainforest and the last two northern white rhinos left in Africa.

Spotify will also show the trailer for the documentary, which is currently running on BBC One on Sunday evenings.

In addition, there will be a BBC Earth podcast available, with behind-the-scenes footage and stories from people around the world, alongside ads that showcase soundscapes from each episode.

Jasmine Dawson, global director of digital marketing, BBC Studios, said: "We’re constantly looking for fresh, innovative ways of storytelling and these videos, along with Hans Zimmer’s stunning soundtrack, will help to bring the story of the seven different continents to life for a whole new generation."

This marks the latest enhanced experience by Spotify, with previous collaborators including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish.