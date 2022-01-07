Imogen Watson
Added 28 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BBC stunt rebrands Green Park Tube station as 'Green Planet'

Created in-house, BBC Creative has transformed the busy Tube station into a 'vivid and otherworldly experience for commuters' to promote Sir David Attenborough's latest series.

Green Park takeover: includes platform signage being changed to ‘Green Planet’ temporarily
Green Park takeover: includes platform signage being changed to ‘Green Planet’ temporarily

Master of the out-of-home stunt, the BBC has taken over Green Park Station, rebranding it as "Green Planet" to promote Sir David Attenborough's latest five-part series. 

Hitting screens last night (9 January), The Green Planet uses ground-breaking camera technology to explore the interconnected world of plants, with Attenborough taking audiences on a journey into their hidden life. 

With this in mind, the immersive "Welcome to their world"  experience has been developed to showcase a spectrum of the series' most otherworldly plant life. 

The takeover has hijacked every poster space at Green Park Station,  featuring imagery of plants from the series, from carnivorous underwater lifeforms to humanoid desert cacti. 

The posters appear alongside two digital screens, which air the series trailer. 

In addition, as part of the Green Park takeover, platform signage will be changed to "Green Planet" temporarily.

“Our goal for 'Welcome to their world' was to showcase the series’ most otherworldly plant life in the most immersive way possible, so taking over a piece of London’s iconic Underground presented an unmissable opportunity to bring our audience into their world,” Stuart Gittings, creative lead at BBC Creative, said. 

In recent years, BBC Creative has been synonymous with performative OOH stunts. At the beginning of 2021, it demonstrated how humans are a destructive force on the planet, by setting fire to its own billboard. 

Meanwhile, through a clever play of shadows and bloody stakes, its award-winning Dracula billboard featured the figure of the eponymous Count emerging as a haunting image at nighttime. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago
Sustainability: the secret to brand health in 2022?

Sustainability: the secret to brand health in 2022?

Promoted

December 23, 2021
How to harness the explosion in IoT to reach new audiences

How to harness the explosion in IoT to reach new audiences

Promoted

December 22, 2021
How Twitter is approaching – and improving – brand safety for everyone

How Twitter is approaching – and improving – brand safety for everyone

Promoted

December 21, 2021