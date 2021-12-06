Daniel Farey-Jones
BBC takes fly-on-the-wall approach for Christmas promo

Families in Edinburgh and Watford shown celebrating Christmas Day.

The BBC has created a four-minute short that aims to promote its Christmas content subtly via a documentary-style film showing how two separate families celebrate Christmas Day.

The film was created by a BBC Creative team including executive creative directors Helen Rhodes (who left to join Bartle Bogle Hegarty London in June) and Paul Jordan. It was directed by James Rouse at Outsider.

Distributed via the broadcaster’s social channels, the film leans towards younger viewers by focusing on Darren in the Scottish family and Sarah in the English family, both of whom struggle with embarassing older relatives and have something else in common.

Among the BBC properties name-checked in the film are its radio stations, EastEnders, iPlayer and BBC News anchor Huw Edwards.

Jordan said: “As we know, all families are unique and in many ways that’s what the BBC’s Christmas film is all about – how we are united by our differences. The BBC is a unifying theme that runs through the heart of the film, bringing us together, and if you look carefully, you’ll notice it’s always there, like a golden thread of tinsel running right through our Christmas.”

