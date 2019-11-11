BBC to trial Sky's AdSmart tech to personalise trailers

Sky and the BBC are in the early stages of trialling the former’s PromoSmart – powered by Sky's AdSmart addressable advertising platform – to potentially enable the public-service broadcaster to run personalised promotional content.

The news comes as Sky and the BBC announce a content and technology partnership that will give Sky Q customers access to the iPlayer app.

The formal agreement will see iPlayer and digital interactive red-button TV become available to Sky Q customers. While viewers have been able to access BBC on-demand content via catch-up services on Sky+ and Sky Q, this latest move integrates iPlayer and red-button interactive digital TV into Sky’s platform.

Sky Q’s kids section will also carry box sets of CBeebies and CBBC content including The Dumping Ground, The Worst Witch and Topsy and Tim. Sky and the BBC are also looking into further collaborations, including the availability of the BBC Sounds audio app on Sky and Now TV.

The two brands are in "early-stage exploration" of using PromoSmart. Should a trial result in a formal partnership, BBC viewers would be targeted with addressable content, meaning that different households would be served trailers based on their interests between live BBC programmes. If such a deal were signed, it would mean that all PSBs will be using Sky’s AdSmart technology.

Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said: "We are pleased to be working with the BBC on such a broad-ranging partnership. It is a great example of how UK broadcasters can work together for the benefit of viewers and the industry. We are continuing to explore, together with the BBC, how it could use Sky’s innovative technology to help it better connect with licence-fee payers for the long term."

Bob Shennan, BBC’s group managing director, said that he welcomed the addition of iPlayer and red-button services to Sky, adding that the BBC was "looking forward to experimenting with PromoSmart in the future".

He continued: "This agreement shows how the BBC and Sky can work together to give audiences the very best experience and support a strong UK media industry, and we look forward to continuing this relationship."