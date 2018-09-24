BBC Two rebrands with idents that give artistic freedom to animators

BBC Two has refreshed its brand identity for the first time in 20 years.

The rebrand includes 16 new idents created by British and international animators. The channel aims to add to these films over time, including one made by Aardman, the studio behind classic animations such as Wallace & Gromit.

BBC Creative, the BBC’s in-house agency, and branding shop Superunion oversaw the rebrand.

The refresh is meant to convey the channel’s alternative outlook, commitment to creativity, and complex programming.

Patrick Holland, the controller of BBC Two, said: "We have been working to re-invigorate BBC Two, making it the home of the most urgent documentaries, the most brilliantly crafted dramas, the most mischievous comedies, the most eye opening history and science. The new channel branding reflects this constantly eclectic and stimulating mix of programming and I am so excited to see it help define this next stage of the channel’s evolution".

Each ident shows a unique visual representation of the number two. Animators behind the spots include FutureDeluxe, The Mill, Kenneth Robin, Ari Weinkle, David McLeod, Helmut Breineder, Conlan Normington, Kijek and Adamski, and Mainframe.

BBC Two is working with British artists including sculpture installation creator David Batchelor to create additional animations, and BBC Creative Design will also produce an ident.

British composer and sound designer Alex Baranowski, who also arranged the music for the BBC’s World Cup film, developed the audio for the idents. He used the same two notes, which evolve to create an atmospheric journey for each animation.