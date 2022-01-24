Shauna Lewis
Added 22 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

BBC warms up for Winter Olympics in icy spot, but no mention of China

The ad makes no mention of 2022 Winter Olympics host, China.

The BBC has finally launched its first ad for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which kicks off in 10 days.

Developed by BBC Creative, the first spot is a mixed-media animation piece, which combines stop-motion, in-camera effects and 3D-printed frames.

It starts with a simple ice cube in the middle of a room. Cracking, the ice slowly reveals the outlines of a moving figure, speed-skating. The stop-motion figure slides, skis and snowboards across the screen. Moving back to the cube, an elegant figure-skater spins on the spot.

Lastly, the video shows a selection of ice sculptures, frozen mid-movement and a voiceover says: “The Olympic Winter Games. Extreme by nature.”

The ad, which made its debut on Saturday (22 January) during Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel on BBC One, is part of a campaign intended to build excitement for the BBC’s coverage of this year’s games.

Directed by Balázs Simo, the video was created by animation studio BlinkInk and film studio Glassworks. Music was provided by Gas Music.

Posting on LinkedIn, BBC Creative called it a “proper labour of love for everyone involved”.

A simple ad, it makes no mention of host country China, which is facing a deluge of controversy around human rights abuses, among other issues. Late last year, a handful of US tech companies – LinkedIn, Yahoo and Epic Games – left China amid increasingly difficult censorship and data protection laws.

Top sponsors for the Winter Olympics 2022 include Coca-Cola, Samsung and Toyota.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Magic is easy, utility is hard: How retailers can use AI to its fullest potential

Magic is easy, utility is hard: How retailers can use AI to its fullest potential

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago
Predictive analytics: Get your data strategy right first

Predictive analytics: Get your data strategy right first

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago
The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

Promoted

January 20, 2022
Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Promoted

January 14, 2022