BBC wins big at Broadcasting Guild Press Awards

Channel 4 scoops best comedy for Derry Girls while ITV goes home empty handed.

Killing Eve, starring Jodie Comer, bagged three awards
The BBC has dominated the Broadcasting Guild Press Awards, which took place today at Banking Hall in the City of London.

Dramas A Very English Scandal and Killing Eve bagged three awards each. Hugh Grant won best actor for his portrayal of former Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal, which also won best single drama/miniseries and best writer for Russell T Davies.

Jodie Comer was named best actress for her performance as assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve, which also took best drama series and best online first/streaming, having debuted as a BBC Three boxset on iPlayer.

Other BBC shows to win included Grenfell (best single documentary), Stephen: the Murder that Changed a Nation (best documentary series) and Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (best entertainment).

The few awards going to other media owners included best comedy for Channel 4’s Derry Girls; best of multichannel, which went to Sky Atlantic and Showtime’s Patrick Melrose; the innovation award for Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and the BPG chairman’s award for Big Brother, which came to an end in 2018 after 19 years on Channel 4 and Channel 5.

But there were no awards for ITV after the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster picked up only a single nomination for Vanity Fair in the best drama series category.

Jake Kanter, BPG chair, said: "These awards are now a 45-year-old institution and we think they are the most democratic in the land. No tedious judging panels, no political lobbying, just a list of the best TV and radio shows of 2018, voted for by people whose job it is to write about TV and radio for a living.

"In fact, this year we had a record number of votes, which is testament to the enduring qualities of the BPG and the brilliance of the output."

