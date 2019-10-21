BBC's comedy campaign wants to lure younger viewers to iPlayer



The BBC wants to change the way young people use iPlayer with an irreverent campaign featuring some of its best comedy talent.

"Wasted on some", by BBC Creative, sees comedians and actors in disguise as hugely uptight and out-of-touch characters who miss the point of their own shows.

For example, Peaky Blinders stars Kate Phillips and Aimee-Ffion Edwards play an annoyed couple who thought the drama series would be about "curious neighbours". Meanwhile, Natasia Demetriou, star of Jemaine Clement’s comedy horror series What We Do in the Shadows, is a woman who is "honestly terrified" by spoof vampire characters.

The spots also feature Kiell Smith-Bynoe, star of BBC One sitcom Ghosts, and Guz Khan, writer, comedian and star of BBC Three hit Man Like Mobeen.

The work was created by Andy Parkman and directed by Tim Godsall through Anonymous Content. It will run across TV, cinemas, out-of-home, digital, social media and print.

The BBC said iPlayer has become crucial to its future, yet younger viewers sometimes assume that the streaming platform does not have content for them.

Kerry Moss, portfolio head of marketing for BBC iPlayer, said: "With ‘Wasted on some’, we wanted to show younger audiences that BBC iPlayer has incredible content made with them in mind. We were thrilled to be able to bring together incredible talent to create these hilarious caricatures."