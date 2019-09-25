Emmet McGonagle
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BBC's sitcom-inspired spot shows off Britain's best queens

First-ever series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will air on 3 October on BBC Three.


After 12 seasons and 13 Emmys, RuPaul's Drag Race is coming to the UK next month, with the BBC showcasing Britain's best queens in a sitcom-inspired spot.

Created by BBC Creative, the trailer shows this season’s contestants getting up to all sorts of wacky and wonderful drama in the confines of a vintage living room. 

After a quip involving a "facekini" (think glam ski mask), a framed picture of RuPaul tells fans to "prepare for the ride of your life" as she begins her search for the UK’s greatest queen.

Set to the tune of Donna Summer’s I Feel Love, the set transforms into a drag-packed nightclub, featuring singing wigs, duck walks and – a fan favourite – the death drop.

Susan Ayton, creative director at BBC Creative, said: "Our launch trail depicts our queens as one big family, each of them jostling to catch RuPaul’s eye and emerge victorious to be crowned the UK’s first drag superstar.

"The campaign doesn’t beat around the bush, shouting loud and proud that this televisual event is happening only on BBC iPlayer."

This season’s queens made an appearance at Manchester Pride last month, during which contestants strutted past a giant recreation of RuPaul’s world-famous legs, marking one of their first public appearances ahead of the show's premiere.

"We are thrilled to welcome RuPaul’s Drag Race UK to BBC Three," Nicola Carr, portfolio head of marketing for BBC Two, Three and Four, said.

"The show is the perfect brand fit and this campaign is a great way of connecting with young audiences in a way that’s fun and fabulous."

The work was created by Charlotte Humphreys and Olga Chwilowicz, and directed by Jack Whiteley through Rattling Stick.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Tackling diversity and inclusion in the creative sector

Tackling diversity and inclusion in the creative sector

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
How can we rebuild trust in the media?

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

Promoted

September 18, 2019
How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

Promoted

September 16, 2019
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

September 11, 2019