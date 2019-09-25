BBC's sitcom-inspired spot shows off Britain's best queens



After 12 seasons and 13 Emmys, RuPaul's Drag Race is coming to the UK next month, with the BBC showcasing Britain's best queens in a sitcom-inspired spot.

Created by BBC Creative, the trailer shows this season’s contestants getting up to all sorts of wacky and wonderful drama in the confines of a vintage living room.

After a quip involving a "facekini" (think glam ski mask), a framed picture of RuPaul tells fans to "prepare for the ride of your life" as she begins her search for the UK’s greatest queen.

Set to the tune of Donna Summer’s I Feel Love, the set transforms into a drag-packed nightclub, featuring singing wigs, duck walks and – a fan favourite – the death drop.

Susan Ayton, creative director at BBC Creative, said: "Our launch trail depicts our queens as one big family, each of them jostling to catch RuPaul’s eye and emerge victorious to be crowned the UK’s first drag superstar.

"The campaign doesn’t beat around the bush, shouting loud and proud that this televisual event is happening only on BBC iPlayer."

This season’s queens made an appearance at Manchester Pride last month, during which contestants strutted past a giant recreation of RuPaul’s world-famous legs, marking one of their first public appearances ahead of the show's premiere.

"We are thrilled to welcome RuPaul’s Drag Race UK to BBC Three," Nicola Carr, portfolio head of marketing for BBC Two, Three and Four, said.

"The show is the perfect brand fit and this campaign is a great way of connecting with young audiences in a way that’s fun and fabulous."

The work was created by Charlotte Humphreys and Olga Chwilowicz, and directed by Jack Whiteley through Rattling Stick.