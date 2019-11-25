BBD Perfect Storm nabs Wunderman Thompson's Cory Eisentraut as creative partner

BBD Perfect Storm has strengthened its creative leadership with the appointment of Cory Eisentraut, executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson Canada, as creative partner.

Eisentraut will relocate from Toronto to London and work alongside executive creative director Seb Hill, reporting to chief executive Jason Foo.

After spending the first 15 years of his career at independent agency Cundari, Eisentraut joined Havas Canada in 2015 as vice-president, creative director, moving to J Walter Thompson (which later became part of Wunderman Thompson) in April 2018.

Eisentraut has created award-winning work for brands including HSBC, BMW, New Balance and SickKids hospital.

"Our distinctive proposition is not only attracting exciting businesses but also phenomenal global talent such as Cory," Hill said. "I’m delighted he’s joining our future-focused business at such a crucial time in our growth."

Eisentraut said he was excited to return to the independent agency world, commenting: "BBD Perfect Storm has a wonderfully disruptive spirit coupled with tremendous strategic rigour. The agency has a real energy about it and I’m eager to help continue their terrific momentum."

BBD Perfect Storm was appointed by Unilever in August to develop the global proposition for male grooming brand Dove Men+Care.