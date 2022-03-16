Shauna Lewis
BBH appoints deputy executive creative director

The move follows recent wins such as Ribena.

BBH: Helen Rhodes (left) and Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes
Bartle Bogle Hegarty has promoted creative director Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes to deputy executive creative director, reporting to executive creative director Helen Rhodes.

In a new role for the agency, Serradourada Guimaraes will be responsible for the creative output across the Burger King, Audi, Weetabix, Alpen and Jabra accounts.

Starting at BBH on a placement in 2010, he worked his way up from junior creative to assistant creative director before his role as creative director.

His work includes the “Equal love” campaign for Absolut, which won three D&AD pencils for film craft and celebrated solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities.

Rhodes said: “Felipe is a lover of great ideas and beautiful craft, and shows time and again how powerful it can be when these two things are connected into culture. 

“He’s extremely passionate about the agency and everyone in it, he’s a black sheep through and through and it’s really exciting to be able to promote from within for this role.”

Serradourada Guimaraes added: “People used to say that the reason they came to BBH was because of the work, and the reason they stayed was because of the people. I want to impact both. Help shape work that attracts the best, and nurture them to become even better.”

In late 2021, BBH won the account for Ribena and developed impactful work for Tesco’s “Pop to your local if you can”.

