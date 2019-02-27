BBH enlists Martha Riley in new role to nurture creative talent

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London has hired Martha Riley as its first head of creative.

The new position will entail supporting chief creative officer Ian Heartfield in the career management, progression and well-being of the agency’s 100-strong creative department. Riley will also serve as senior creative director on some accounts.

She is rejoining BBH from Ogilvy, where she has been a creative director since 2017 on accounts including British Airways. She first worked at BBH in 2013, following a nine-year career break to raise her two children, and was promoted to creative director a year later, working across clients such as The Guardian, Waitrose and Dulux.

Heartfield said: "I am delighted to welcome Martha back to BBH. She is a talented, experienced creative with a passion for helping develop and nurture creative people. This role will give her the opportunity to do just that."

Riley added: "I’m thrilled to be back at BBH. There have been lots of exciting changes since I was here but it feels like coming home. I’m really excited by my new role as head of creative and supporting Ian. As you’d expect, there’s great talent in this department and there’s lots to do. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in."