Jeremy Lee
Added 13 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

BBH lands global Western Union business

UK and US activity was previously handled by Mcgarrybowen.

Western Union: MullenLowe Mediahub works on media
Western Union: MullenLowe Mediahub works on media

Western Union, the money-transfer service, has moved its global advertising account to Bartle Bogle Hegarty after a competitive pitch.

The business will be run out of BBH London, with support from local offices and partners at both BBH and other Publicis Groupe agencies. In the UK and the US, the account had been handled by Mcgarrybowen since 2015. The following year, Western Union appointed MullenLowe Mediahub to its global media business. 

Neil Munn, global chief executive of BBH, said: "This is an exciting opportunity to work with Western Union globally. Our creative firepower, combined with their appetite for accelerated digital transformation, should make this a formidable partnership."

BBH pitched against three other undisclosed agencies.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Promoted

September 20, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Future focus: customers are the new competition

Promoted

September 19, 2018

Future focus: customers are the new competition