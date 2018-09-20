BBH lands global Western Union business

Western Union: MullenLowe Mediahub works on media

Western Union, the money-transfer service, has moved its global advertising account to Bartle Bogle Hegarty after a competitive pitch.

The business will be run out of BBH London, with support from local offices and partners at both BBH and other Publicis Groupe agencies. In the UK and the US, the account had been handled by Mcgarrybowen since 2015. The following year, Western Union appointed MullenLowe Mediahub to its global media business.

Neil Munn, global chief executive of BBH, said: "This is an exciting opportunity to work with Western Union globally. Our creative firepower, combined with their appetite for accelerated digital transformation, should make this a formidable partnership."

BBH pitched against three other undisclosed agencies.