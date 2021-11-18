Shauna Lewis
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

BBH London appoints head of strategy

The role reports to Will Lion and Simon Gregory, the agency’s chief strategy officers.

Collins: joins BBH as head of strategy.
Collins: joins BBH as head of strategy.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London has appointed Rosie Collins as its head of strategy.

Collins joins BBH London from Ogilvy, where she has been global strategy director for the past two years.

In her new role, she will oversee a team of 30 strategists across categories such as brand, communications, and customer relationship management. Her vision is to bring in a new generation of diverse talent to create culture-shaping work.

She will report to Will Lion and Simon Gregory, the agency’s chief strategy officers; and fills a vacancy left by Ben Shaw, who left the agency's London base in June 2020 for its Los Angeles office.

Lion and Gregory said in a statement: “We are properly thrilled Rosie will be joining us to take on this pivotal role. Her experience, energy and excitement about finding fresh thinkers are going to make a huge impact on BBH in the 2020s and will keep us zagging.”

Collins brings 17 years of industry experience to the role, having worked on brands such as Dove, Wickes and BMW. At Ogilvy London, she worked to modernise the brand’s purpose with the “Let’s change beauty” platform.

Prior to Ogilvy, she worked as a strategy director for DigitasLBi and has held senior planning roles at Iris Worldwide and VCCP.

Collins said: “Joining BBH to help run the strategy team at this point in my career is an incredible and exciting opportunity. I can’t wait to get stuck in. The creative and strategic ambition of the people within the agency is inspiring. 

“I’m really looking forward to working with everyone and especially looking forward to helping BBH continue to build one of the most respected strategy departments in the world.” 

