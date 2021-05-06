Brittaney Kiefer
BBH London nabs BBC Creative’s Helen Rhodes for ECD role

Rhodes will return to agency life after two years at the BBC.

Rhodes: leaving the BBC for BBH
Bartle Bogle Hegarty London has poached BBC Creative’s Helen Rhodes to be its executive creative director.

Rhodes will work alongside Stephen de Wolf, who joined BBH last year as chief creative officer from Clemenger BBDO Melbourne. She will start at the agency next month and oversee creative output across its client roster.

The appointment is a return to agency life for Rhodes, who has been at BBC Creative for the past two years. She joined the broadcaster’s in-house agency in 2019 as deputy ECD and stepped up to ECD at the end of that year, following the departure of Laurent Simon for VMLY&R.

While at the BBC, she has led work such as the “Bringing us closer” lockdown ad in 2020, which won gold at the British Arrows; an online exhibition about sexual assault and a digital zine with Gal-Dem and The Face to promote the series I May Destroy You; the “Wasted on some” iPlayer campaign in 2019; and award-winning billboards for the show Dracula

Prior to BBC Creative, Rhodes spent six years at Wieden & Kennedy Portland, working with clients such as KFC.

Earlier in her career, she worked at agencies including TBWA, Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R and DLKW.

De Wolf said: “I am beyond thrilled Helen will be joining us at BBH London. Not only am I hugely jealous of her ideas, but it’s also Helen’s ability to make work that taps into societal moments and modern culture, that makes them so impactful. Our industry needs more of that and I’m excited Helen will be bringing that, her humanity and amazing leadership to our agency.”

Rhodes added: “I am very proud of my time at BBC Creative, but the opportunity to come to BBH and help define its next chapter proved impossible to pass up. The creative ambition and enthusiasm of Wolfie, Karen and the rest of the leadership team is hugely inspiring. I’m excited to work with the many talented people at BBH and can't wait to see what we can do together.”

Campaign interviewed Rhodes earlier this year about her career and helping the BBC reach new audiences at one of the most perilous times in its history.

