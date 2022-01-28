BBH London wins account for sustainable deodorant brand

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London has been appointed as deodorant brand Wild's advertising agency without a formal pitch process.

The sustainable deodorant brand launched last year and has just made its first international expansion into Germany, with its current key markets in the UK and Ireland.

Currently an influencer-marketing and Facebook-led brand, Wild has briefed BBH to deliver “fame-driving” work and to transform its brand into a credible challenger in the personal care market. Wild did not have a retained agency previously and appointed BBH following conversations.

BBH has a strong background in deodorant advertising, having worked on the Lynx brand for years. The agency’s “Even angels will fall” ad left a sweet-smelling legacy after winning the Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2012. The ad, and wider campaign, helped Lynx return to the limelight after Sure became the best-selling men’s deodorant in 2010.

The first campaign for Wild will run in spring 2022 across TV and digital.

Charlie Bowes-Lyon, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Wild, said: "We're delighted to be working with BBH over the coming months. Their experience and creative genius will allow us to progress the Wild brand to the next level whilst helping us continue on our mission to remove plastic waste from the bathroom."

Holly Ripper, managing partner at BBH, added: “Wild is already an impressive business with huge ambitions to make bathroom products stink less. We can’t wait to help build a future that smells a little fresher.”

Wild’s products are bought in refill form and used with reusable cases.