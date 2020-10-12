BBH and MediaCom win IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix for Tesco revival

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and MediaCom have taken home the Grand Prix in the 2020 IPA Effectiveness Awards for their work on Tesco over the past five years.
It’s the second Grand Prix in a row in the biennial awards for BBH, which also took the top prize in 2018 for its work with Audi.
The period closely follows the Tesco career of former chief executive Dave Lewis, who joined the business in 2014 and stepped down last month. Lewis appointed BBH without a pitch in January 2015 and hired MediaCom after a four-way pitch that April – the same month former Barclays marketer Michelle McEttrick was appointed as group brand director.
In 2014 Tesco was hit by a major accounting scandal – an investigation into which concluded only in June this year – and the following spring, it recorded an annual loss of £6.4bn: the biggest ever for a UK retailer. It was also beset with a poor image among consumers.
Since being appointed, the agencies have helped Tesco overhaul its brand perceptions and add a total of £4.3bn in incremental revenue. This involved promoting the idea of Tesco being helpful to consumers, with the brand adopting “Serving Britain’s shoppers a little better every day” as its new mantra.
The first creative work from BBH introduced Ruth Jones and Ben Miller as a couple who shop in Tesco store and served as a vehicle to highlight benefits such as the “brand guarantee” price-match scheme. In January 2017, this was succeeded by the “Food love stories” campaign, which has been running to this day and highlights Tesco’s product range, along with the varied role food plays in people’s lives, by profiling shoppers’ own recipes.
The IPA said Tesco had balanced its media investment to support campaigns with long-term objectives, and focused on winning share of voice. “Food love stories”, it said, had been amplified through Tesco’s stores and owned media worth an estimated £147m in media value.
The work of the two agencies has had a return on investment of £13.65 for every £1 spent on marketing, and has contributed to Tesco growing like-for-like sales 28% over the five years, increasing its headline operating profit this year to almost £3bn, and recording its highest consumer ratings on trust, quality and value in almost a decade.
Stevie Spring, chairman of judges and chairman of the British Council, said Tesco, BBH and MediaCom had “demonstrated forensically how a renewed focus on customers drove Tesco’s turnaround. Then-CEO Dave Lewis and his team proved that ‘Every little helps’ is not just a marketing end line, but a promise that's been delivered throughout the organisation. Setting, and delivering on, this kind of ambition for marketing is what makes an IPA Effectiveness Award so hard to win – yet so worth winning.”
Full list of 2020 IPA Effectiveness Awards Winners
Special Prizes
Grand Prix (sponsored by Thinkbox)
- Tesco by BBH and MediaCom - From running shops to serving customers: The Tesco turnaround story
Effectiveness Network of the Year
- MullenLowe Group
Effectiveness Company of the Year
- BBH
The Simon Broadbent Prize for Best Dedication to Effectiveness (sponsored by System 1)
- Audi
The President’s Prize for Best Contribution to Effectiveness through Technology
- SickKids (Sick Kids Foundation) by Cossette - SickKids vs. Conventional fundraising
The Channon Prize for Best New Learning (sponsored by Newsworks)
- Diageo portfolio by Diageo - Marketing Catalyst: Creating a culture of marketing effectiveness
The Tim Broadbent Prize for Best International (sponsored by Google)
- Central Coast (Tourism Central Coast) by AFFINITY - Building a big billion-dollar tourism brand through “Little Adventures”
Best Multi-Market (sponsored by Marsh)
- Guinness (Diageo) by AMV BBDO - Guinness Made of More 2012-2019: Consistency x creativity
Best Small Budget (sponsored by Facebook)
- KFC by Ogilvy Australia - Michelin Impossible: How an Aussie underdog took on the food establishment
Best Use of Data (sponsored by WARC)
- Diageo portfolio by Diageo - Marketing Catalyst: Creating a culture of marketing effectiveness
Gold winners
Audi by BBH - The value of Vorsprung durch Technik over four decades
Diageo portfolio by Diageo - Marketing Catalyst: Creating a culture of marketing effectiveness
Guinness (Diageo) by AMV BBDO - Guinness Made of More 2012-2019: Consistency x creativity
John Lewis & Partners by Adam & Eve/DDB and Manning Gottlieb OMD - John Lewis: An amazing decade
Tesco by BBH and MediaCom - From running shops to serving customers: The Tesco turnaround story
Silver winners
Baileys (Diageo) by Mother and Carat - From forgotten icon to global treat
Central Coast (Tourism Central Coast) by AFFINITY - Building a big billion-dollar tourism brand through “Little Adventures”
Gordon’s Gin (Diageo) by Diageo & Anomaly London - Legacy brand turned challenger: Doubling the size of a legacy brand by thinking like a challenger
Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise (Kraft Heinz) by BBH - How Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise overcame the "difficult second stage of launch" syndrome
SickKids (Sick Kids Foundation) by Cossette - SickKids vs. Conventional fundraising
Volvo (Volvo Cars UK) by Grey London and Mindshare - A defiantly Human success story
Bronze winners
Aldi UK by McCann Manchester and Gain Theory - Aldi 2010-2019: How taking an alternative path took Aldi from shame to pride
Cotswold Co. by Creature - A leap beyond optimisation
Formula 1 by Ogilvy - Unlocking the value of direct-to-fan for Formula 1
Heineken 0.0 by Heineken, Publicis Italy and Starcom NL - Taking Heineken 0.0 to the parts other beers cannot reach
KFC by Ogilvy Australia - Michelin Impossible: How an Aussie underdog took on the food establishment
Lloyds Bank (Lloyds Banking Group) by Adam & Eve/DDB and MediaCom - Lloyds Bank: The power of Pure Brand
NHS England by MullenLowe London, MullenLowe Open and Mediahub UK - We are the NHS
PPI Deadline (Financial Conduct Authority) by M&C Saatchi and Manning Gottlieb OMD - Billions to millions
Royal Navy by ENGINE and Wavemaker London - Building a brand fit for the biggest decision of your life: Made in the Royal Navy
Tango (Britvic) by VCCP - Rescuing Tango from a Sticky Situation
The Campaign Against Living Miserably by Adam & Eve/DDB - Breaking the silence: How an image, not an ad transformed the way the UK treats male suicide
Truth Project (Independent Inquiry into Childhood Sexual Abuse – IICSA) by MullenLowe London and Bray Leino - Making the unspeakable speakable
Wagamama by MullenLowe London and the7stars - Stirring souls and selling bowls the wagamama way, through the secret power of cinema
WaterAid by The Kite Factory - A partnership that has saved five million children’s lives and built a new model for fundraising