BBH and MediaCom win IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix for Tesco revival

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and MediaCom have taken home the Grand Prix in the 2020 IPA Effectiveness Awards for their work on Tesco over the past five years.

It’s the second Grand Prix in a row in the biennial awards for BBH, which also took the top prize in 2018 for its work with Audi.

The period closely follows the Tesco career of former chief executive Dave Lewis, who joined the business in 2014 and stepped down last month. Lewis appointed BBH without a pitch in January 2015 and hired MediaCom after a four-way pitch that April – the same month former Barclays marketer Michelle McEttrick was appointed as group brand director.

In 2014 Tesco was hit by a major accounting scandal – an investigation into which concluded only in June this year – and the following spring, it recorded an annual loss of £6.4bn: the biggest ever for a UK retailer. It was also beset with a poor image among consumers.

Since being appointed, the agencies have helped Tesco overhaul its brand perceptions and add a total of £4.3bn in incremental revenue. This involved promoting the idea of Tesco being helpful to consumers, with the brand adopting “Serving Britain’s shoppers a little better every day” as its new mantra.

The first creative work from BBH introduced Ruth Jones and Ben Miller as a couple who shop in Tesco store and served as a vehicle to highlight benefits such as the “brand guarantee” price-match scheme. In January 2017, this was succeeded by the “Food love stories” campaign, which has been running to this day and highlights Tesco’s product range, along with the varied role food plays in people’s lives, by profiling shoppers’ own recipes.

The IPA said Tesco had balanced its media investment to support campaigns with long-term objectives, and focused on winning share of voice. “Food love stories”, it said, had been amplified through Tesco’s stores and owned media worth an estimated £147m in media value.

The work of the two agencies has had a return on investment of £13.65 for every £1 spent on marketing, and has contributed to Tesco growing like-for-like sales 28% over the five years, increasing its headline operating profit this year to almost £3bn, and recording its highest consumer ratings on trust, quality and value in almost a decade.

Stevie Spring, chairman of judges and chairman of the British Council, said Tesco, BBH and MediaCom had “demonstrated forensically how a renewed focus on customers drove Tesco’s turnaround. Then-CEO Dave Lewis and his team proved that ‘Every little helps’ is not just a marketing end line, but a promise that's been delivered throughout the organisation. Setting, and delivering on, this kind of ambition for marketing is what makes an IPA Effectiveness Award so hard to win – yet so worth winning.”

Full list of 2020 IPA Effectiveness Awards Winners



Special Prizes

Grand Prix (sponsored by Thinkbox)

Tesco by BBH and MediaCom - From running shops to serving customers: The Tesco turnaround story

Effectiveness Network of the Year

MullenLowe Group

Effectiveness Company of the Year

BBH

The Simon Broadbent Prize for Best Dedication to Effectiveness (sponsored by System 1)

Audi

The President’s Prize for Best Contribution to Effectiveness through Technology

SickKids (Sick Kids Foundation) by Cossette - SickKids vs. Conventional fundraising

The Channon Prize for Best New Learning (sponsored by Newsworks)

Diageo portfolio by Diageo - Marketing Catalyst: Creating a culture of marketing effectiveness

The Tim Broadbent Prize for Best International (sponsored by Google)

Central Coast (Tourism Central Coast) by AFFINITY - Building a big billion-dollar tourism brand through “Little Adventures”

Best Multi-Market (sponsored by Marsh)

Guinness (Diageo) by AMV BBDO - Guinness Made of More 2012-2019: Consistency x creativity

Best Small Budget (sponsored by Facebook)

KFC by Ogilvy Australia - Michelin Impossible: How an Aussie underdog took on the food establishment

Best Use of Data (sponsored by WARC)

Diageo portfolio by Diageo - Marketing Catalyst: Creating a culture of marketing effectiveness

Gold winners

Audi by BBH - The value of Vorsprung durch Technik over four decades

Diageo portfolio by Diageo - Marketing Catalyst: Creating a culture of marketing effectiveness

Guinness (Diageo) by AMV BBDO - Guinness Made of More 2012-2019: Consistency x creativity

John Lewis & Partners by Adam & Eve/DDB and Manning Gottlieb OMD - John Lewis: An amazing decade

Tesco by BBH and MediaCom - From running shops to serving customers: The Tesco turnaround story

Silver winners

Baileys (Diageo) by Mother and Carat - From forgotten icon to global treat

Central Coast (Tourism Central Coast) by AFFINITY - Building a big billion-dollar tourism brand through “Little Adventures”

Gordon’s Gin (Diageo) by Diageo & Anomaly London - Legacy brand turned challenger: Doubling the size of a legacy brand by thinking like a challenger

Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise (Kraft Heinz) by BBH - How Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise overcame the "difficult second stage of launch" syndrome

SickKids (Sick Kids Foundation) by Cossette - SickKids vs. Conventional fundraising

Volvo (Volvo Cars UK) by Grey London and Mindshare - A defiantly Human success story

Bronze winners