BBH names MD in series of senior promotions

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London has elevated Holly Ripper to managing director and Stephen Ledger-Lomas to the role of chief production officer as part of a swathe of senior promotions.

Ripper was previously BBH London managing partner, and she will keep her client portfolio as well as her role across business development. In her new position, she will report to chief executive officer Karen Martin.

BBH London’s previous managing director Polly McMorrow is moving to McCann London to be its chief executive.

According to the agency, Ripper helped to bed in and lead the Tesco account during her time at BBH and she has also run account management and new business.

It added that she also played a leading role in the agency winning the Ribena creative account last year after a competitive four-way pitch, against Adam & Eve/DDB, Karmarama and Creature London.

Ripper joined BBH London in 2015 (the year it took on the Tesco account), after previously working as business director at Ogilvy & Mather (now Ogilvy) and group account director at Havas in Sydney.

She said: “I am so lucky to have worked with many, many talented and fun BBHers over the last six years and am incredibly proud to be made MD as we all emerge into a more flexible and generous world."

Meanwhile, Ledger-Lomas was previously BBH London's head of production and partner.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the overall production strategy across the agency, the client portfolio and Black Sheep Studios. Former chief production officer Davud Karbassioun left in 2016.

Ledger-Lomas will report to Martin and take charge of a team of production specialists. Before joining BBH in 2018, he was head of production and executive producer at DJA.

Prior to DJA, he held the role of senior photography agent at WME/IMG Worldwide and at Management and Production (MAP). He has also worked at Mother, Dazed & Confused, Winkreative, Condé Nast Britain and Rankin Photography.

Elsewhere, BBH London commercial director Garin Bisschoff, who has been at the agency since 2016, was promoted to chief finance officer, while group reporting manager Katie Coventry rises to finance director.

Bisschoff replaces Radhika Radhakrishan, who had the additional role of chief finance officer across the BBH network and left at the end of last year. Global chief executive Neil Munn also exited the network at the end of last year and a global board replaced him. BBH London's previous finance director was Michael Barnes.

Following Ledger-Lomas taking on his new role, Victoria Keenan, who joined the agency in 2014, has been elevated to head of production, after previously working as head of film production.

Digital producer and partner Susan Liu takes on the new role of head of experience production. She will responsible for BBH's digital and real-world activations.

Martin said: “BBH has long been committed to growing great leaders for future leadership roles."