BBH raids AMV for creative director duo

Bartle Bogle Hegarty has hired Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO’s Neil Clarke and Jay Phillips as creative directors.

Clarke and Phillips will join the agency in March and report to Helen Rhodes, executive creative director, and Alex Grieve, global and UK chief creative officer.

They will be responsible for producing creative work across all of BBH’s accounts and play an important role in pitching for new brands, helping to grow the agency's client base.

The duo were previously creative directors as well as global creative leads on Mars Petcare and Meta Reality Labs at AMV BBDO. They have also led creative on brands including Samsung, HP and The V&A Museum of Childhood.

The pair recently created a new global brand platform for Whiskas and also brought more than two million grandparents closer to their grandchildren during lockdown with a campaign for Facebook Portal.

Prior to joining AMV BBDO in 2014, Clarke and Phillips worked at The & Partnership, where they worked with French director Romain Gavras on “Charge” for Samsung.

They also launched The Prince’s Trust Tomorrow’s Store in London in a project to reduce UK youth unemployment, which won them a Grand Prix in design.

Other award-winning work includes “Elton John” for Snickers, “Date night” for TalkTalk and “Pink kittens” for the Department of Transport’s Think! Campaign.

Earlier in their careers, Clarke and Phillips worked at McCann Erickson London where they won the Cannes Young Lions award in 2007.

Clarke and Phillips said: “BBH is one of the most iconic creative companies around. It’s in its DNA to be bold and do things differently. Now feels like a perfect time to be joining. There are exciting things happening at Kingly Street and we cannot wait to get started.”

Rhodes added: “Neil and Jay are a bloody impressive duo. They're all about the work, uncompromising when it comes to the craft, hugely caring with creative teams and extremely lovely to boot.

“I can't wait to work with them, be inspired by them and have a lot of fun along the way.”