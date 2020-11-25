BBH Sport's Ewan Paterson takes over as creative lead at MullenLowe Group UK

Ewan Paterson, founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty Sport, is joining MullenLowe Group UK as its first group chief creative officer.

He will work alongside group chief executive Jeremy Hine and group chief strategy officer Ayesha Walawalkar to complete the management line-up.

Paterson takes over from Jose Miguel Sokoloff, who has been overseeing creative output in London alongside his global CCO role since 2017. Sokoloff will remain in his global role.

At BBH Sport, where Paterson was also executive creative director, he led award-winning work for Samsung's "School of rugby" spots in partnership with England Rugby and starring comedian Jack Whitehall.

Paterson co-founded BBH Sport in 2014 with a team from the agency, as well as former England rugby captain Lawrence Dallaglio.

Before this he was CCO at DDB Chicago for three years and between 2005 and 2010 Paterson worked at CHI & Partners (now known as The & Partnership).

Sokoloff said: "MullenLowe has enjoyed a strong 2020 against the odds, and we're determined to raise the creative bar even higher, right across the Group.

"With his long record of creative turnaround and obvious appetite for ideas beyond advertising, Ewan is the ideal partner on that journey. We're delighted that a fellow creative entrepreneur is joining the gang in London."

While many businesses have had a tough year because of the coronavirus crisis, MullenLowe London has been busy with its work for the government, turning around public safety communications and Brexit.

Campaign reported earlier this month that the agency was paid £1.4m in September for its work on the pandemic.