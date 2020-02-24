BBH's Coral debut ad captures drama of horse-racing

Gambling brand Coral is launching its first work by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London since the agency won the business in October with a 30-second spot conveying the speed, drama and disappointment of punting on a horse race.

The ad, which breaks today (24 February) and runs until the end of April, seeks to highlight Coral’s customer offer on jump-racing events ahead of March’s Cheltenham Festival.

"Fail to finish", the first in a series of spots, cuts between a horse race in full pelt and a man who has his money on a favourite.

"Strong," the voiceover intones. "Fast. Relentless…" The camera focuses on the bottom half of the leading horse, whose saddle carries Coral branding, but as the camera pans up it is revealed that the beast is riderless. The action cuts to the muddied jockey on the ground, then to the disappointed face of the punter.

"Get a free bet back with ‘Fail to finish’," the narrator says. "For the passion of the bet."

The last shot is from BeGambleAware.org, carrying the slogan: "When the fun stops, stop."

It is supported by social media, digital, print and in-store activity, whille Coral will launch a 60-second film focused on flat-racing in March after the Cheltenham Festival.

Dominic Grounsell, Ladbrokes Coral Group’s managing director, UK and Ireland, said: "Our ambition with this advert is to do something totally groundbreaking in terms of concept, while taking the production up to a level not seen ever before from the bookmaking industry and arguably in any cinematic recreation of horse-racing."

The ad was created by Adrian Thomas and Andrew Stone and directed by Jack Driscoll through Academy Films.