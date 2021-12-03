Nicola Merrifield
On the Beach concludes creative review with Quiet Storm landing account

Independent agency beat Mother, BBH and New Commercial Arts.

On the Beach: returns to selling summer holidays in 2022
Online holiday company On the Beach has appointed Quiet Storm to handle its creative, with the independent agency fending off competition from Mother, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and New Commercial Arts.

Quiet Storm will create the summer 2022 campaign for the company, which says it is the UK’s third largest holiday retailer owing to its 1.5 million customers. Campaign understands that the client-agency relationship will be reviewed on an annual basis.

The pitch process began in August after the company split with its previous agency, Uncommon Creative Studio, over the summer. 

The past weeks have been busy for the holiday firm's agency relationships. Last month Goodstuff won On The Beach's media account after a pitch process against agencies including Essence and PHD. 

On the Beach’s chief marketing officer Zoe Harris, who joined the company at the end of 2020 from GoCompare, will oversee the summer 2022 campaign.

She said that Quiet Storm’s pitch “beautifully brings to life how our customers feel when they go on their beach holiday”.

"We’re really proud of the consumer champion stance On the Beach has taken over the last couple of Covid-challenged years,” she added.

“From holding the industry to account on their aggressive use of refund credit notes (vouchers) rather than giving their customers cash refunds, to us stopping selling holidays entirely in summer 2021 given the uncertainty of those holidays going ahead, and providing our customers with free Covid tests to help get people holidaying again – we’ve really put our money where our mouth is in being customer first.

“We’re excited to build on that in 2022 to help make the best week or two of our customers’ years even better. Quiet Storm’s campaign beautifully brings to life how our customers feel when they go on their beach holiday and – with everything crossed – after a couple of years without one, getting away again next year is going to be even more special.” 

Trevor Robinson, founder and executive creative director at Quiet Storm, said: “It’s great to work with a brand team that are so creatively ambitious and want to do work that connects deeply with real people. We’re really proud of the campaign which builds on a unique consumer insight for the category.”

