On the Beach launches festive summer holiday campaign

On the Beach is launching its summer 2022 TV campaign in a cross-channel primetime slot on Christmas Day, with a 30-second ad created by Quiet Storm.

Featuring a family celebrating to the sound of the Andy Williams’ Christmas classic The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, it soon becomes clear the festivities are down to their delight at booking their summer holiday.

The work is the first for the brand by Quiet Storm since it won the On the Beach account, after a creative review in which it saw off competition from Mother, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and New Commercial Arts.

The TV ads will air at 9.15pm on Christmas Day across all major commercial TV channels including ITV, ITV2, Channel 4 and Channel 5, and featuring a voiceover introduction by Sir Trevor McDonald.

McDonald will launch the ad with the words “And now an update from On the Beach. The most wonderful time of the year is actually just around the corner. So stay tuned, and happy holidaying.”

Along with the main brand TV ad, the campaign also features two 30-second standalone TV and online ads, which focus specifically on the Airport Fast Track and Airport Lounge Access perks that On the Beach customers get with their holiday booking.

The multimillion-pound activity, which, alongside TV, will include out of home, video-on-demand, radio, digital and social – moves the brand into new strategic territory, focused on building on the awareness achieved through its previous campaigns to increase brand recall and consideration among consumers.

Zoe Harris, chief marketing and customer officer of On the Beach, said: “Sunshine, getting up at midday and not having to think about cooking or washing-up – holidays are hands-down the most wonderful time of year and we’re thrilled to have created these ads with Quiet Storm to show the pure joy and celebration that comes with our annual stint in the sun.

“On the Beach absolutely gets just what a holiday means to our customers – more so than ever after two Covid-disrupted years for travel – and we’re so excited to be able to give those customers something to make their holidays even more special with our new Free Airport Fast Track and Lounge Access offers.”

Trevor Robinson, founder and executive creative director of Quiet Storm, added: “The team have captured real people’s emotions around the reality of summer holidays abroad. Adland too often depicts holidays as sun-kissed, stress-free clichés.

“We wanted to playfully capture the joy of family holidays abroad as well as the inevitable chaos of airport security and never-ending check-in queues. We’re very proud of this campaign which really champions the customer.”