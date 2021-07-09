Sara Nelson
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

On the Beach seeks creative agency after split with Uncommon

Quiet Storm, Mother, BBH and New Commercial Arts have been invited to participate in the pitch process.

Iggy Pop and his distinct gravelly tones featured in the spot Someday
Iggy Pop and his distinct gravelly tones featured in the spot Someday

Online holiday company On the Beach is on the hunt for a new agency after splitting with Uncommon Creative Studio this summer. 

The firm is working with intermediary Alchemists to find a new partner to work on a "fame-driving campaign" to launch later this year. Four agencies – Mother, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, Quiet Storm and New Commercial Arts – have been invited to participate in the review.

The split with Uncommon was described by the agency as an “amicable, strategic and creative departure”.

On the Beach, which appointed GoCompare group chief marketing officer Zoe Harris as CMO in November 2020, had worked with Uncommon since 2019. 

Speaking at the time of the split, Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon, said: “We’re so proud to have played a part in helping On the Beach define their purpose with ‘Everything’s Better on the Beach’ – an antidote to everyday life, championing the restorative power that the beach holds.

"From an anthem spot inspiring hope during the pandemic with Iggy Pop to beautiful outdoor to the ridiculous stories of some of the worst day’s in people’s lives – we’ve loved bringing their purpose to bear across each and every project. We wish the excellent crew the best of luck in their next steps forward.”

The spot, set to an orchestral interlude from the track Sunday off Iggy's latest album Post Pop Depression, was directed by Uncommon executive creative director Sam Walker through Pulse Films and achieved the highest uplift in ad awareness of any brand in the UK, according to YouGov BrandIndex data. 

After launching on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent on Christmas Day, it ran run across TV, online and social media through the end of February. It will also featured in a media partnership with Amazon Prime. The7stars handled media planning and buying.

In May, On the Beach marketing director Steve Seddon made a dramatic change to the group’s marketing strategy, telling consumers not to spend money with them by booking holidays for July and August. He made the move as a gesture to rebuild consumer confidence in the travel industry. 

As travel restrictions begin to ease, Seddon said: “After deciding to pause sales to build consumer confidence, everyone at On the Beach is excited about the next chapter. Watch this space…"

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

July 27, 2021
Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How data-driven creativity can end this data obsession

How data-driven creativity can end this data obsession

Promoted

July 22, 2021