On the Beach seeks creative agency after split with Uncommon

Online holiday company On the Beach is on the hunt for a new agency after splitting with Uncommon Creative Studio this summer.

The firm is working with intermediary Alchemists to find a new partner to work on a "fame-driving campaign" to launch later this year. Four agencies – Mother, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, Quiet Storm and New Commercial Arts – have been invited to participate in the review.

The split with Uncommon was described by the agency as an “amicable, strategic and creative departure”.

On the Beach, which appointed GoCompare group chief marketing officer Zoe Harris as CMO in November 2020, had worked with Uncommon since 2019.

Speaking at the time of the split, Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon, said: “We’re so proud to have played a part in helping On the Beach define their purpose with ‘Everything’s Better on the Beach’ – an antidote to everyday life, championing the restorative power that the beach holds.

"From an anthem spot inspiring hope during the pandemic with Iggy Pop to beautiful outdoor to the ridiculous stories of some of the worst day’s in people’s lives – we’ve loved bringing their purpose to bear across each and every project. We wish the excellent crew the best of luck in their next steps forward.”

The spot, set to an orchestral interlude from the track Sunday off Iggy's latest album Post Pop Depression, was directed by Uncommon executive creative director Sam Walker through Pulse Films and achieved the highest uplift in ad awareness of any brand in the UK, according to YouGov BrandIndex data.

After launching on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent on Christmas Day, it ran run across TV, online and social media through the end of February. It will also featured in a media partnership with Amazon Prime. The7stars handled media planning and buying.

In May, On the Beach marketing director Steve Seddon made a dramatic change to the group’s marketing strategy, telling consumers not to spend money with them by booking holidays for July and August. He made the move as a gesture to rebuild consumer confidence in the travel industry.

As travel restrictions begin to ease, Seddon said: “After deciding to pause sales to build consumer confidence, everyone at On the Beach is excited about the next chapter. Watch this space…"