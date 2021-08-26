How beach towels helped a creative pair nab Wieden & Kennedy contracts

A limited-edition beach towel collection advising on early tell-tale signs of melanoma, which was created by two agency interns, has come to fruition in collaboration with a skin cancer charity.

Hannah Young and Aleksandra Atanasovski were given a brief at Wieden & Kennedy London to come up with something they were passionate about and would add to their portfolio.

The result is this collection of beach towels, designed under the brand Sun&See, which illustrate warnings for early detection of one of the deadliest cancers in the 15- to 34-year-old age group, and provide tips on how to prevent it by adopting simple sun-safe strategies.

The towels, created in partnership with skin cancer charity Skcin, highlight the five signs of melanoma, which are mole asymmetry, borders, colour, diameter greater than 6mm, and changes, and are designed to help owners help detect any signs early on. There are three towels, designed to represent different skin tones: Pearl Prevention, Sand Safety and Bronze Aware.

The towels, which cost £29.99 each, were released alongside Skcin’s new mobile app, which promotes skin cancer awareness, prevention and early detection.

Young, who with Atanasovski, is now a full-time junior creative at the agency, said: “Growing up in a generation where it’s socially desired to have a ‘perfect’ suntan, we wanted to create a project that revolves around the importance of skincare and the dangers of unprotected skin exposure.

“It was significant to us to create a product that can speak to the younger generation about such an important subject with super-stylish design and a very clear message.”

Kathryn Clifford, co-founder of Skcin, added: “Skcin is delighted to partner with Wieden & Kennedy London to raise awareness of skin cancer prevention and early detection. Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is disproportionately high in young adults and is now one of the biggest killing cancers in the 15 to 34 age group.

“Sun&See targets young adults with trendy designs and imagery they can identify with, enabling us to engage with them and provide potentially life-saving educational resources to promote the early detection of melanoma and evoke behavioural change when it comes to the importance of sun safety.”