Beagle Street eyes return to brand-building with creative agency review

Beagle Street's memorable 2014 ad by The Corner sparked over a hundred complaints from TV viewers

The six-year-old business, owned by UK consumer insurance heavyweight BGL Group, has contacted prospective agencies through marketing consultants AAR.

The review is expected to go straight through to a chemistry stage because agencies have not been asked to complete a request for information form.

Beagle Street currently works with Space City Productions, which produce direct-response TV ads, but its decision to add a creative agency to its roster signals that it now wants to invest more in brand-building.

The brand had previously worked with The Corner from 2013 to 2015, and the agency created Beagle Street’s first above-the-line ad.

In 2014, The Corner created "Life insurance reborn" (below), which showed a man in a bathtub being harassed by a fat gremlin, which represented traditional life insurance. The ad earned over a 100 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority because it was deemed by some to be scary to be shown during the day.

At the end of 2017 Beagle Street moved its £12m TV media planning and buying account into The Specialist Works. Three years earlier BGL Group, which includes Comparethemarket.com, moved its £110 account from Zenith into MEC (now Wavemaker).

VCCP, the ad agency for Comparethemarket.com, confirmed to Campaign that it does not work with Beagle Street currently but had worked with the brand on a project four years ago.

Beagle Street did not return a request for comment.