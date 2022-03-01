Ida Axling
Added 12 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Beam Suntory names Jerry Daykin as global media vice-president

Daykin most recently worked at GSK Consumer Healthcare and joins the premium spirits company in a newly created role.

Beam Suntory: Daykin to lead premium spirits business's media strategy
Beam Suntory: Daykin to lead premium spirits business's media strategy

Premium spirits business Beam Suntory has appointed Jerry Daykin as vice president of global media. 

Daykin, who will be based in London, started the newly created role today (1 March).

The Chicago-headquartered business explained that he will be responsible for advancing the transformation of its media strategy to drive growth across its brands on a global scale and added that Daykin’s appointment will help enable its “premiumisation journey”.

Daykin most recently worked at GSK Consumer Healthcare where he led the company’s digital media transformation across EMEA and served as the global co-lead of GSK’s #RepresentationMatters initiative.

He has previously worked in alcohol marketing at Diageo where he led the firm’s global media strategy and partnerships.

In addition, Daykin co-chairs the World Federation of Advertisers’ (WFA) Diversity Task Force, which focuses on the industry’s efforts to improve diversity and inclusion. 

He said: “Media has the potential to be a growth-driving competitive advantage, with a socially conscious presence that funds a positive content landscape around it, and we'll be building a team to scale that globally.”

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 and its brands include Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark bourbon and Courvoisier cognac, as well as Knob Creek, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky and Sipsmith gin.

Jessica Spence, president of brands at Beam Suntory, added: “As we shake things up to unleash the full potential of our brands, Jerry will help to further evolve our global media capabilities and partnerships by putting our brands at the heart of the business and bringing their incredible legacies into the future.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Connected TV: myth-busting and future-proofing

Connected TV: myth-busting and future-proofing

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
Philips’ Blake Cahill on delivering digital buyer experiences

Philips’ Blake Cahill on delivering digital buyer experiences

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
What we can learn from an elephant

What we can learn from an elephant

Promoted

February 24, 2022
OMG’s Dan Clays on advertising and its economic recovery

OMG’s Dan Clays on advertising and its economic recovery

Promoted

February 21, 2022