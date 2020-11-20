Arvind Hickman
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Beano sends special edition BeanOld comic to Downing Street

Comic features stories including Marcus Rashford visiting Beanotown to receive honorary MBE (Member of the Beano Elf-service).

BeanOld: features public figures including Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings
BeanOld: features public figures including Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings

Sir Thomas Moore, Marcus Rashford and Dominic Cummings star in a special edition Beano comic strip for grown-ups, which has already secured more than 370 pieces of coverage.

The special-edition, pull-out comic was sent to Number 10 Downing Street, but it is unclear whether it “whether it went straight to the top man, or Boris got it”, PR Week understands.

Beano Studios editorial director Mike Stirling said it is quite conceivable that Dominic Cummings nabbed the copy for his leaving goodie box.

Taylor Herring, which handles PR for Beano, said the strip has received wide coverage. This includes more than 370 pieces including mentions on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 5 Live, Channel 5 News, STV News, and BBC News. It also trended on Twitter during the day of the launch.

— Taylor Herring (@TaylorHerringUK) November 19, 2020

In the comic strip, Dennis’ mum and dad are looking back on the events of 2020, recounting Zoom quizzes, home schooling, delayed Bond films and toilet-roll shortages. Dennis’ dad, Mr Menace, gets a new job in the Elf Service having been let go from his job at Wilbur Brown’s factory.

Moore and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford visit Beanotown to receive honorary MBEs (Member of the Beano Elf-service) for their efforts this year, and save Christmas by rumbling Wilbur Brown and son Walter (aka Walter the Softy)'s plan to steal all the Christmas presents.

However, Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings arrive in town to help Wilbur Brown get away. Another famous person to feature is Greta Thunberg.

Stirling said: “We’ve formed our very own Gnational Elf Service to help spread laughs and keep the nation smiling this Winter. We love bringing kids laughs every week, but 2020 has been so tough that, for the first time in 82 years, we’ve created a comic that kids can give to adults to share some much needed Beano LOLz.”

This article originally appeared in PRWeek

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Five tips for mastering good measurement

Five tips for mastering good measurement

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
How brands can reach gaming audiences through CTV

How brands can reach gaming audiences through CTV

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
How to reach gamers using CTV

How to reach gamers using CTV

Promoted

November 18, 2020
How a little bit of chaos makes for a whole heap of creativity

How a little bit of chaos makes for a whole heap of creativity

Promoted

November 17, 2020