Beano sends special edition BeanOld comic to Downing Street

Sir Thomas Moore, Marcus Rashford and Dominic Cummings star in a special edition Beano comic strip for grown-ups, which has already secured more than 370 pieces of coverage.

The special-edition, pull-out comic was sent to Number 10 Downing Street, but it is unclear whether it “whether it went straight to the top man, or Boris got it”, PR Week understands.

Beano Studios editorial director Mike Stirling said it is quite conceivable that Dominic Cummings nabbed the copy for his leaving goodie box.

Taylor Herring, which handles PR for Beano, said the strip has received wide coverage. This includes more than 370 pieces including mentions on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 5 Live, Channel 5 News, STV News, and BBC News. It also trended on Twitter during the day of the launch.

To help keep the nation smiling this Winter we just launched the first ever @BeanoOfficial comic for grown-up's - BeanoLD. https://t.co/OUyDscIUZ3 pic.twitter.com/fhowHrOuVV

In the comic strip, Dennis’ mum and dad are looking back on the events of 2020, recounting Zoom quizzes, home schooling, delayed Bond films and toilet-roll shortages. Dennis’ dad, Mr Menace, gets a new job in the Elf Service having been let go from his job at Wilbur Brown’s factory.

Moore and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford visit Beanotown to receive honorary MBEs (Member of the Beano Elf-service) for their efforts this year, and save Christmas by rumbling Wilbur Brown and son Walter (aka Walter the Softy)'s plan to steal all the Christmas presents.

However, Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings arrive in town to help Wilbur Brown get away. Another famous person to feature is Greta Thunberg.

Stirling said: “We’ve formed our very own Gnational Elf Service to help spread laughs and keep the nation smiling this Winter. We love bringing kids laughs every week, but 2020 has been so tough that, for the first time in 82 years, we’ve created a comic that kids can give to adults to share some much needed Beano LOLz.”

This article originally appeared in PRWeek