Beano Studios hires former Vice UK CEO Matt O'Mara

Beano Studios has appointed Matt O’Mara, the former UK chief executive of Vice Media, to the new role of chief commercial officer.

He will report to chief executive Emma Scott and be responsible for all areas of the company’s commercial operations, including intellectual property and licensing, media partnerships, creative agency services and the commercialisation of its research and insight.

O’Mara worked at Vice for 10 years from 2009 until February, with the exception of a six-month stint at Dazed & Confused in 2011-2012. He returned to Vice as commercial director in March 2012, becoming managing director the following year and chief executive in May 2017.

In his new role, he will work closely with Amy Garrett, managing director of brand consultancy Beano for Brands, who joined earlier this year from Droga5 London.

O’Mara said: "I’ve spent the last decade targeting a twenty-/thirty-something audience, so to be working in the kids and young adults space is fascinating at a time when they are exerting more influence than ever on both society and consumer spending decision-making.

"Beano Studios’ creative thinking, insight and incredible research capabilities can offer brands a significant market advantage in reaching the cohort and their parents."

Scott added: "Matt’s proven entrepreneurial and strategic drive is going to be a huge asset to Beano Studios as we continue our energetic growth into new markets and sectors."