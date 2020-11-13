Emmet McGonagle
Beats champions black culture in ad with Solange Knowles, Naomi Osaka and more

Ad has a soundtrack by Knowles.

Beats by Dr Dre has launched a campaign celebrating black resilience in light of what has been a pivotal year in the rally towards racial equality.

Created by Translation LLC, “You love me” contrasts the ways in which black music, style and culture are depicted within society against everyday experiences of inequality and racism.

“Love me or not, we love each other deeply”, artist Tobe Nwigwe declares alongside clips of black families and communities, highlighting the joy experienced by black people in spite of their unique experiences of oppression.

Soundtracked by Solange Knowles, the ad features Haitian-Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, racing driver Bubba Wallace and rapper Lil Baby, as well as activist Janaya Future Khan.

The work will air during the NBA Draft, the afternoon NFL Thanksgiving game and several other NFL games, alongside social activity. It was created through Prettybird.

“The influence of black culture extends beyond their demographic, and yet their voices are often muted when it comes to attribution and opportunities,” Steve Stoute, founder and chief executive of Translation, said. 

“Beats, Translation and everyone involved wanted to create a piece that would let our next generation know that they are seen and they are heard and they are enough.”

Stoute continued: “Beats was founded and named after a black man who has always been a voice for the youth, and we are eager to continue using the platform he built to help amplify black voices now and forever.”

A multitude of brands came out in force to support the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in May.

Black Lives Matter later released a campaign showcasing the ill treatment of black people during peaceful protests taking place across the world.

In October, ITV was forced to defend its airing of a Black Lives Matter-themed performance by dance troupe Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent, which received 24,000 complaints to Ofcom.

