Beats hires Chris Thorne as global CMO

Apple-owned headphones brand Beats by Dre has recruited Chris Thorne as chief marketing officer with immediate effect.

The appointment comes five months after Beats’ global head of marketing Jason White left to become chief marketing officer at Cura Cannabis Solutions.

Thorne will report to Beats president Luke Wood and will oversee customer acquisition, customer engagement and loyalty.

His marketing career has included spells at computer games publisher EA and beauty brand The Honest Company.

Wood said: "I’m thrilled we have found a marketing leader who will continue to drive Beats as an industry change-maker and look forward to working closely with him."