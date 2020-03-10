The beautiful game goes high-tech in Adidas and EA Sports partnership

Adidas has unveiled a campaign to promote its new data-driven product GMR (pronounced "gamer"), which translates real-life football skills to improve players' performance in EA Sports' Fifa Mobile.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB and featuring Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, "Play connected" follows tech-wearing footy fans as they play the beautiful game, improving their team in Fifa Mobile along the way.

Launched last Friday (6 March), the online spot will be followed by a product demo film, as well as "skills videos" explaining how GMR works.

It was created by Simone Warme and Jeppe Vidstrup, and directed by Connor Hollman through Blink.

This is accompanied by another online film that shows footballers as they hide GMR tech inside boots around the world ahead of the product’s release on 10 March.

"Adidas GMR marks an exciting new era in sports innovation, where digital and real-world football overlap," Florian Alt, vice-president of marketing at Adidas, said.

"By exploring and challenging traditional approaches to product development, alongside Jacquard by Google and EA Sports Fifa Mobile, we have been able to equip players with a whole new way to use their creativity for the betterment of sport."

Through analysing the speed, distance, shot power and passes of users – regardless of their boot brand – GMR can improve the gaming abilities of more than 300 million Fifa Mobile players.

Mat Goff, joint chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB, said: "This has been an incredible collaboration to be part of, working with some of the best loved brands in the world to create a wearable tech product with proper impact – making in-game currency from your real-world skills and movement is wearable tech at its best."

At the beginning of the year, Adidas released a spot showcasing the emotional perks of running.