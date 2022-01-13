Fayola Douglas
Added 14 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Beavertown aims dig at Boris Johnson amid lockdown drinks furore

Beer brand wades into political storm to promote alcohol-free IPA.

Beavertown: social media response to Downing Street party
Beavertown: social media response to Downing Street party

North London brewery Beavertown has seized on the prime minister Boris Johnson's apology for his Downing Street operation holding garden drinks, while England was in strict lockdown last May. 

The Prime Minister yesterday told the House of Commons that he attended the drinks to thank staff in the belief it counted as a work event, but "with hindsight ... should have sent everyone back inside". 

To help consumers attending a function who may be as confused as Johnson, Beavertown is drawing attention to its alcohol-free variety.

The ad for its non-alcholic Lazer Crush says: "Unsure if it's a party or a work event? Alcohol free IPA (BYO)."

Lazer Crush is part of the brewer's "Crush January" campaign, which promotes enjoying a turbocharged Dry January to "show this month who's boss".

— Beavertown Brewery (@BeavertownBeer) January 12, 2022

