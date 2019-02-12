Daniel Farey-Jones
Beavertown targets March 2020 opening for visitor centre

Beer brand plans 12,000-square-foot space within giant new brewery.

Beavertown Brewery, the seven-year-old brewer based in Tottenham, London, has revealed further details of the new brewery and 12,000-square-foot vistor centre it is building after securing £40m of investment from Heineken last year.

Dubbed Beaverworld, the facility will allow the Gamma Ray and Neck Oil maker to not just ramp up production but also to host events and brewery tours.

Founder Logan Plant has told fans to expect a March 2020 opening of the site, which is in Ponders End, 4.5 miles north of Beavertown’s current home.

Plant said: "The whole thing is going to take on the themes, colours and concepts you have come to expect from our designs as well, working closely with the architects and builders to make sure it’s as pretty to look at as it is fun to be in.

"It’s worth mentioning, too, that as part of the full Beavertown experience our current home in Tottenham Hale will be retained and repurposed to allow us to expand our Tempus Project barrel ageing programme and delve deeper into the alchemy of wild yeast, bacteria, wood and time.

"We’ll also continue to run a taproom at the Tottenham brewery on Saturdays and one day hope to have a Beaver boat that will chug happily between the two taprooms up and down the river on its own little mini-booze cruise."

Heineken invested £40m in Beavertown in June last year in return for a 49% stake in the company.

