Beefeater opens tiny pub on the London Eye

The pod comes with a barman and pub decor.

Beefeater: a selection of gins will be available
Pernod Ricard's Beefeater gin has opened a tiny pub on the Lastminute.com London Eye.

Guests will be welcomed to their "Pub pod" where there will be a barman, dark wooden furnishings and red velvet pub-style seating.

During the 30-minute experience, guests can enjoy up to two drinks per person and choose from a selection of Beefeater Gin, including the new Beefeater Peach & Raspberry Gin. Craft beers and wine will also be available.

The pub opens on 4 June and is available to book for groups of up to 5 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through till September. Visitors will receive a souvenir enamel Beefeater cup to take away.

Sunny Jouhal, general manager at the lastminute.com London Eye, said: "We are excited to welcome everyone aboard one of the highest, and most intimate, pubs in London to enjoy a drink with us this summer. The 'Pub pod' serves up a unique experience like no other – moving across the capital's most iconic views while in the comfort of a British pub."

