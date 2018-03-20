Gurjit Degun
Be:Fit partners with London gyms for series of pop-ups

Be:Fit, the women's fitness and wellness event that was acquired by Hearst UK last month, is launching a series of pop-ups ahead of the experience.

Pre:Fit, which runs from 9 April, is partnering with a number of gyms and fitness studios across London to put on the free events.

These include Hip Hop Yoga at One LDN, HIIT (high-intensity interval training) x Yoga Mashup at Another Space, The Method at Third Space, and Reformer P1lates with Un1T.

After each class, guests will be treated to a complimentary smoothie and goody bag. The partnerships are designed to showcase what the gyms have on offer at Be:Fit in May at the Business Design Centre in Islington.

Hearst acquired Be:Fit in February as part of its strategy to grow and diversify its revenues.

