Ben Londesbrough
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Behind the ad: Intu creates stop-motion Christmas tale to give 'impossible gift'

Intu, the shopping centre company, has worked with Now for the third year to create its latest stop-motion Christmas ad.

Directed by Joseph Mann through Blinkink, the spot tells the story of a duckling that longs to be able to fly. On Christmas morning, the bird receives flight goggles and a toy drone bought from an Intu shopping centre to help her soar high into the clouds.

Departing from the live-action style of puppetry used in the previous two Christmas campaigns, the film instead relies on stop-motion. Blinkink asssembled a skilled team who have worked on films such as Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs.

Mann said: "Stop-frame animation as a technique is very controlled. Every single element of what you’re doing is hand-built, so from the sets to the puppets themselves, they are all built by specialist teams."

Roger Binks, customer experience director at Intu, said: "The impossible gift is never truer than now. I want people to really connect with that and really understand it, and see that we understand them."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Women are still shockingly underrepresented in positions of power and influence"…Shortlist Media chief executive Ella Dolphin

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

#TellHerStory: Why Stylist is pushing for Visible Women

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career