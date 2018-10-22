Behind the ad: Intu creates stop-motion Christmas tale to give 'impossible gift'

Directed by Joseph Mann through Blinkink, the spot tells the story of a duckling that longs to be able to fly. On Christmas morning, the bird receives flight goggles and a toy drone bought from an Intu shopping centre to help her soar high into the clouds.

Departing from the live-action style of puppetry used in the previous two Christmas campaigns, the film instead relies on stop-motion. Blinkink asssembled a skilled team who have worked on films such as Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs.

Mann said: "Stop-frame animation as a technique is very controlled. Every single element of what you’re doing is hand-built, so from the sets to the puppets themselves, they are all built by specialist teams."

Roger Binks, customer experience director at Intu, said: "The impossible gift is never truer than now. I want people to really connect with that and really understand it, and see that we understand them."