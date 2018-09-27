Behind the creative of Elvie 'Pumping. Unplugged'

The spot has been well received for its empowering portrayal of women and has also received applause from the advertising community. The 80-second video features four new mothers dancing to a song called Pumping. Unplugged. and was directed by Fiona Jane Burgess, who is also a new mother.

Darren Goode, chief marketing officer at Elvie, said the product came from the fact that "over 80% of mothers were stopping breastfeeding when they went back to work" because the process was "inconvenient". The Elvie pump is the first "silent and wearable" breast pump that allows mothers to feed their babies discretely and "on the go".

Ana Balarin, partner and executive creative director at Mother, said: "Because the product was so different, we had to do a product demo, and the best way was through dance and music. Women who are breast-pumping, dancing around, free of any ties to an electrical clunky thing." Balarin commented that, historically, advertising around mothers and newborns tended to be "gentle and soft, almost quite protective, and we wanted to show the other side that these mums are amazing powerful human beings".

Burgess said the aim was to "create an advert that people couldn’t just scroll past". She wanted to show that it’s "now possible to dance like Beyoncé whilst pumping for your child". She added: "[The product] is breaking boundaries in terms of women being able to get on with their lives and not feel that the machinery that they’re using to feed their child is archaic – it really feels modern and cutting-edge."

Sophie Lloyd, head of entertainment at Mother, said: "It was a real pleasure to work on – everyone was really behind what we were doing and felt really passionate about it. We should continue to start these conversations as much as possible, so that we can continue to chip away and make them not taboo any more".