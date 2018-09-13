Ben Londesbrough
Behind the RNIB's new visual identity and creative by The & Partnership

The & Partnership London's Yan Elliott and Marc Donaldson explain the RNIB's new look.

To mark its 150-year history, the Royal National Institute of Blind People has released a new logo, visual scheme and creative by The & Partnership London to highlight the charity's revitalised purpose: to be a catalyst for change.

Yan Elliott, executive creative director at The & Partnership, explained that the campaign aims to "work for the population of the country, as well as the population of the RNIB". He added: "The brief was to change the preconceptions that people have about people with sight loss and, in doing so, reconnect the RNIB with all their members of two million people."

Marc Donaldson, The & Partnership's head of art, revealed that the brief for the new logo and visual identity was "set out at the start with immersive sessions" and that the RNIB was involved heavily in the process.

Design inspiration was taken from Jock Kinneir's and Margaret Calvert’s road signs in order to make the visual identity more readable and efficient. 

Elliott called it an "empowering, inclusive and hopeful campaign" that would hopefully bond the RNIB, its members and the wider community.

