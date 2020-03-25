Orianna Rosa Royle & Ben Londesbrough
Added 4 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Behind the scenes: Campaign's social media editor in self-isolation

How has Campaign's editorial team adapted to working from home? Second in our video series, we hear from our social media editor.

As the industry adapts to remote working and social distancing amid the coranaviris pandemic, so has the team at Campaign.

This week, news reporter and social media reporter Orianna Rosa Royle shares her experience: "Two weeks ago, the prospect of pyjamas becoming my work uniform, my cat Luna for a colleague and a sofa replacing a formal workspace seemed too good to be true.

"With the government’s lockdown, working from home has become isolating at home. Increasingly, it seems this new way of working and living isn’t a short-term measure. So, in a bid to keep my sanity, I’ve been sticking to routine.

"As I write, just days after filming, I’ve become unwell: hot flashes are followed by shivers, every inch of my body aches like I’ve done an intense gym session and there’s a burning sensation in my sinuses. 

"I’m reminded that isolation is a small price to pay in this global war against a virus that can rob us of our loved ones."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020