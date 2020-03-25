Behind the scenes: Campaign's social media editor in self-isolation

As the industry adapts to remote working and social distancing amid the coranaviris pandemic, so has the team at Campaign.

This week, news reporter and social media reporter Orianna Rosa Royle shares her experience: "Two weeks ago, the prospect of pyjamas becoming my work uniform, my cat Luna for a colleague and a sofa replacing a formal workspace seemed too good to be true.

"With the government’s lockdown, working from home has become isolating at home. Increasingly, it seems this new way of working and living isn’t a short-term measure. So, in a bid to keep my sanity, I’ve been sticking to routine.

"As I write, just days after filming, I’ve become unwell: hot flashes are followed by shivers, every inch of my body aches like I’ve done an intense gym session and there’s a burning sensation in my sinuses.

"I’m reminded that isolation is a small price to pay in this global war against a virus that can rob us of our loved ones."