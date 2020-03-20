Emmet McGonagle, Martha Llewellyn & Ben Londesbrough
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Behind the scenes: when Campaign goes into self-isolation

How has Campaign's editorial team adapted to working from home? First up, we hear from our creativity reporter.

As the industry adapts to remote working and social distancing amid the coranaviris pandemic, so have the team at Campaign.

This week, our creativity reporter Emmet McGonagle shares his experience so far.

"Needless to say, this has been a strange and surreal week across the board. While working from home has proved to be a laugh so far, I can imagine the novelty wearing off in the not-too-distant future. 

"Of course, there have been one or two kinks to work out along the way. Webcam meetings are filled with those very British 'You go first; no, you go first" pauses, but a lack of commuter costs and newfound appreciation for loungewear are a welcome distraction to the uncertainty of our current situation.

"Soon we’ll be shaving our heads out of boredom and learning TikTok dance routines, but at least we’ve got the high-quality banter of the Campaign editorial team to keep us going before cabin fever sets in."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020
How brands can embrace Ramadan

How brands can embrace Ramadan

Promoted

March 16, 2020