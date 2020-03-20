Behind the scenes: when Campaign goes into self-isolation

As the industry adapts to remote working and social distancing amid the coranaviris pandemic, so have the team at Campaign.

This week, our creativity reporter Emmet McGonagle shares his experience so far.

"Needless to say, this has been a strange and surreal week across the board. While working from home has proved to be a laugh so far, I can imagine the novelty wearing off in the not-too-distant future.

"Of course, there have been one or two kinks to work out along the way. Webcam meetings are filled with those very British 'You go first; no, you go first" pauses, but a lack of commuter costs and newfound appreciation for loungewear are a welcome distraction to the uncertainty of our current situation.

"Soon we’ll be shaving our heads out of boredom and learning TikTok dance routines, but at least we’ve got the high-quality banter of the Campaign editorial team to keep us going before cabin fever sets in."