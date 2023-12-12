Behind the Screens: “FAST gets festive” with Vevo & Samsung TV Plus

Behind the Screens Ep. 4 “FAST gets festive”: Claudia de Wolff, VP, content & programming - Europe at Vevo and Chris Gregory, strategic content partner lead at Samsung TV Plus on trusted content curation and TV at the heart of the home.



In this episode of “Behind the Screens”, de Wolff and Gregory unwrap the reasons why Christmas channels on Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) service, Samsung TV Plus, are building new festive traditions - and brand opportunities.



Hear:

• How the world’s biggest music video network curates music channels with Samsung TV Plus - including “Vevo Christmas”, Vevo’s most successful CTV channel last year

• How streaming time peaks over the Christmas period (Vevo UK viewership on Samsung TV Plus was up by 60% in Nov-Dec 2022)

• How FAST audiences are growing, becoming more engaged and watching for longer

• How premium content, trusted curation and discovery in FAST channels are delivering audiences in a brand-safe environment

• Plans for 2024



Plus, find out what speech brings de Wolff to tears and which end of the table gives Gregory a laugh.