Behind the Screens: “In TV we trust?” with Lloyds Banking Group’s Sam Hunt

Behind the Screens Ep. 2 “In TV we trust?”: Sam Hunt, senior media manager at Lloyds Banking Group and co-chair of the TV & Video Steering Group at ISBA, addresses how to build trusted brands in the busy and crowded environment of TV.

In episode 2 of the “Behind the Screens” series, Hunt examines the changing role of TV in our lives - and in the media plan - and the issues and opportunities it brings.

Hear:

• Our evolving relationship with TV and the implications for trust

• The impact of TV for one of the UK’s biggest financial services groups, with the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows brands and more than 26 million customers

• How marketers perceive the impact and value of advertising on TV vs CTV

• What the co-chair of ISBA’s TV & Video Steering Group is looking for more of from CTV

Plus, Hunt reveals his personal loves, likes and the TV shows his teenage self knew off by heart.

