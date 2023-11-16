Promoted
Behind the Screens: “Streaming in the FAST lane” with BBC Studios’ Kasia Jablonska

Behind the Screens Ep. 3 “Streaming in the FAST lane”: Kasia Jablonska, director of digital and on-demand EMEA at BBC Studios, on the opportunities with free ad-supported streaming TV, otherwise known as FAST

In episode 3 of “Behind the Screens”, Jablonska brings you screeching up-to-date with all things FAST….

Hear
• Why FAST is one of the most exciting spaces in media right now
• Her 4-point FAST explainer
• The five benefits for advertisers
• Why and how BBC Studios has gone full in with FAST
• The opportunities for brands to help shape its future

Plus, Jablonska reveals her personal loves, likes and support for the world’s nerds.

Watch out for the next “Behind the Screens” episode - Andrew Jude Rajanathan, EMEA media lead at Kenvue (formerly Johnson & Johnson), on media planning and budgeting.

