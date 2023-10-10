Behind the Screens: A CTV masterclass with giffgaff’s Georgina Bramall

Behind the Screens Ep. 1 “The Acronym Game”: giffgaff marketing strategy director Georgina Bramall gives a masterclass in navigating TV’s latest acronyms - from AVOD and BVOD to SVOD and FAST.

Kicking off the “Behind the Screens” series, Bramall breaks through the industry jargon and gives a clear-eyed approach to the complex and ever-evolving plethora of TV formats and the choices they throw up for marketers.

Find out:

• The meaning of TV’s acronyms

• Bramall’s playbook for categorising, valuing and using formats to best effect

• How The Acronym Game needs to play out

• The TV strategy behind Giffgaff’s latest repositioning - and how it paid off

Plus, Bramall reveals her personal loves, likes and what she can’t live without - “literally”.

Watch out for the next Behind the Screens episode - “In TV we trust?” with Lloyds Banking Group’s Sam Hunt.