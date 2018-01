The pop-up in Soho aims to provide "style and substance" during London Fashion Week.

The brand is targeting people into fashion, as well as shoppers and vodka connoisseurs.

The activation "Café Belvedere" runs from 15 February until 18 February, and will serve espresso martinis, the cocktail made with coffee and vodka.

Last month Belevedere partnered with steak restaurant chain Gaucho to offer variations of the cocktail.