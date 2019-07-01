Fayola Douglas
Added 5 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Belvoir Fruit Farms hosts lido parties

Family-friendly outdoor events will feature DJs and children's entertainers.

Belvoir Fruit Farms: activities for children and grown-ups
Belvoir Fruit Farms: activities for children and grown-ups

Beverage brand Belvoir Fruit Farms is hosting "Sip & Dip" events at two lidos in London. They are aimed at families, with entertainment during the daytime and evening sessions including DJs and children’s entertainers.

The activations take place on at Park Road lido in Crouch End on 6 July and Brockwell Lido in Herne Hill on 13 July, with the DJs and activities chosen to create a "holiday vibe".

The ticketed events are split into three sessions: 10am-1pm, 2-5pm and 6-10pm.

During the day, there’ll be children’s entertainers and activities, pool inflatables, food, mocktails, Belvoir drinks and ice lollies.

Children can take part in fruit kitchen workshops, art sessions and face painting. Adults will have access to a pamper tent that will offer massages. Music will be provided by DJ Chris Tofu and children’s rave company Big Fish Little Fish.

From 6pm, there will be one hour of swim time followed by cocktails, DJs and poolside dancing.

DJs headlining on 6 July in Crouch End will be Lauren Laverne and Melanie Blatt, with Blatt also performing in Brockwell alongside Alice Levine and Kate Nash.

The Bridge is delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now