Belvoir Fruit Farms hosts lido parties

Beverage brand Belvoir Fruit Farms is hosting "Sip & Dip" events at two lidos in London. They are aimed at families, with entertainment during the daytime and evening sessions including DJs and children’s entertainers.

The activations take place on at Park Road lido in Crouch End on 6 July and Brockwell Lido in Herne Hill on 13 July, with the DJs and activities chosen to create a "holiday vibe".

The ticketed events are split into three sessions: 10am-1pm, 2-5pm and 6-10pm.

During the day, there’ll be children’s entertainers and activities, pool inflatables, food, mocktails, Belvoir drinks and ice lollies.

Children can take part in fruit kitchen workshops, art sessions and face painting. Adults will have access to a pamper tent that will offer massages. Music will be provided by DJ Chris Tofu and children’s rave company Big Fish Little Fish.

From 6pm, there will be one hour of swim time followed by cocktails, DJs and poolside dancing.

DJs headlining on 6 July in Crouch End will be Lauren Laverne and Melanie Blatt, with Blatt also performing in Brockwell alongside Alice Levine and Kate Nash.

The Bridge is delivering the project.